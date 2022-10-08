No. 11 Utah vs. No. 19 UCLA: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The No. 11 Utah Utes (4-1, 2-0) get a tough road challenge against the upstart No. 19 UCLA Bruins (5-0, 2-0 on Saturday. Both teams are undefeated in Pac-12 play and look to solidify their place atop the conference standings.

Utah has won four consecutive games after a season-opening loss to the Florida Gators. The Utes have outscored opponents by 141 points during the winning streak, including a 42-16 home victory against Oregon State.

UCLA continues to find ways to win. Last week, the Bruins knocked off Washington 42-30 at home. Senior running back Zach Charbonnet is averaging 6.5 yards per carry and has three games with 100 or more rushing yards.

UCLA leads the all-time series 11-8.

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet gets past Washington linebacker Dominique Hampton for a first down in the first half at the Rose Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game:

What time does Utah at UCLA start?

Utah and UCLA kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

What TV channel is Utah at UCLA on?

The game will be aired nationally on FOX.

How can I watch Utah at UCLA online via live stream?

Utah at UCLA can be live streamed on the Fox Sports app, Foxsports.com and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Utah at UCLA?

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 64.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

