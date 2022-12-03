No. 11 Utah surges in second half to beat No. 4 USC, win second straight Pac-12 title

No. 11 Utah outscored No. 4 USC by 23 in the second half to beat the Trojans, 47-24, and win the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, the Utes' second straight conference title. Junior quarterback Cameron Rising was named the game's Most Valuable Player after throwing for 310 yards and three touchdowns to lead a high-powered Utah offense. USC quarterback Caleb Williams was stellar too, throwing for 363 yards, three touchdowns and one interception — a pick by R.J. Hubert in the fourth quarter that helped the Utes close the game.