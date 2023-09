Karene Reid had a pick six and Nate Johnson threw for a touchdown as No. 11 Utah football held off No. 22 UCLA, 14-7, in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2023. Dante Moore threw for 235 yards and a touchdown for the Bruins, who outgained the Utes 243-219. However, the Utes won the turnover battle, 2-1.