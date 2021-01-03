With Michaela Onyenwere's 33 points, No. 11 UCLA hands No. 8 Oregon first home loss in nearly two years

UCLA Bruins forward Michaela Onyenwere scored a career high to down Oregon. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

No. 11 UCLA handed No. 8 Oregon its first loss in nearly a full year on Sunday, heading out of Eugene with a 73-71 win in Pac-12 play. It’s the Ducks’ first loss at Matthew Knight Arena since Feb. 22, 2019, also against the Bruins.

Oregon had the nation’s longest active Division I winning streak.

Onyenwere puts up 33 points in career day

Michaela Onyenwere, a UCLA senior on the Wooden Award Top 30 watch list, secured the rebound off her jump shot and laid it in for the winning basket with 51 seconds to play. UCLA and Oregon combined for three turnovers in the final minute, giving the Ducks two prime chances, and had a jump ball with less than a second remaining.

Onyenwere put up a career-high 33 points, shooting 12 of 20 from the floor. She added 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal. She came into the contest averaging 18.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Freshman guard Charisma Osborne scored 22 points and was 5 for 8 from the 3-point line. She had four assists and two steals.

None of the other eight Bruins (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12) scored more than five points. The squad is short-handed this season due to COVID-19-related issues. They shot 44.1 percent from the floor, including 46.7 percent from 3.

Ducks lose first game in nearly one year

The Ducks (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) have their first loss of the season, and the first since Jan. 10, 2020, against Arizona State. They rattled off 27 consecutive victories dating back to the era of Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally. All were drafted in the top 10 of the 2020 WNBA draft.

Oregon rides a balanced attack and had four players, including a bench player, in double digits. Te-Hina Paopao scored a team-high 19 points and had four assists. Nyara Sabally, Satou’s sister, had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Erin Boley scored 10, but was cold from the 3-point line and made only 1 of 6 attempts. The team was 7 of 22 from range.

Freshman forward Angela Dugalic had 13 points off the bench. She’s one of five five-star recruits on the roster this season.

