No. 11 UCLA extends winning streak to 10 with win over Washington
No. 11 UCLA men's basketball beat Washington, 74-49, to extend its winning streak to 11. Four of the five UCLA starters scored in double digits. Adem Bona had a team-high 18 points.
Unbeaten Bishop Montgomery defeats Narbonne 73-55 behind the standout play of Christian Jones.
Pac-12 Networks' Bill Walton and Ted Robinson break down No. 11 UCLA's dominant win over Washington. The Bruins have now won 10 straight games.
Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and the Wildcats took down their rival.
Scott Coker says Bellator's 5-0 sweep over Rizin FF shows how competitive the promotion's roster is.
No. 10 UCLA women's basketball defeats No. 17 Oregon by a final score of 82-74 on Friday, Dec. 30 in Eugene. The Bruins improve to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in conference, while the Ducks fall to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play.
It was a massive weekend for Arsenal and a good one for Manchester United and Liverpool as big six teams to win in the Premier League's Festive Fixtures.
He’ll provide experience and depth for the 2023 offense.
Kentucky’s women’s basketball team, with Robyn Benton sidelined by injury, was on the wrong end of a rout against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes.
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star junior defensive back recruit Ellis Robinson IV.
Once again, Washington State failed to close out a winnable game. Once again, UCLA escaped. It's not what USC wanted. The Trojans meet Wazzu on Sunday.
Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season, 83-73, on Saturday. Jack Nunge started for Xavier despite an illness that limited him during warmups. “Thirty minutes before tipoff, he was sleeping,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said.
Marie Osmond has a whole new look! The 63-year-old took to Instagram to debut a new blonde hairstyle while posing in a rare photo with her husband Steve Craig in Disney World.
The Lions ran for 265 yards on 39 carries in the win over the Bears, the most Detroit has had in a home game since 1978
Pac-12 Networks' Dan Dickau and Greg Heister discuss Washington State's 81-71 win over USC, the Cougars first win over the Trojans since 2015.
Two-time UFC title challenger John Dodson scored a vicious knockout of Hideo Tokoro in his Rizin FF debut.
How much has Hilton meant to the Cowboys offense after just 2 games? CeeDee Lamb asked for his jersey after the win in Tennessee. | From @ToddBrock24f7
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer made known his feelings about the Big Ten officiating crew in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
For the first time in three years, David Blough trotted on the field as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Blough did a commendable job on short notice leading the Arizona offense, but the banged-up Cardinals lost their sixth in a row when Younghoe Koo kicked a chip-shot field goal on the last play of the game to give the Atlanta Falcons a 20-19 victory Sunday. The 27-year-old Texan, who signed with the Cardinals (4-12) about two weeks ago, wound up being Arizona's fourth starting QB in four weeks with starter Kyler Murray out for the season and Colt McCoy struggling with concussion symptoms.
It was another difficult year in 2022, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above, which also includes the obituaries. The acting world lost giants including Sidney Poitier and Angela Lansbury, along with […]