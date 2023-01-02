No. 11 UCLA extends winning streak to 10 with win over Washington

Pac-12 Network

No. 10 UCLA women's basketball defeats No. 17 Oregon by a final score of 82-74 on Friday, Dec. 30 in Eugene. The Bruins improve to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in conference, while the Ducks fall to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.