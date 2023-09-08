No. 11 Texas vs. No. 3 Alabama: Who the experts are predicting to win

One of the top college football games of the entire season will take place in Week 2.

No. 11 Texas travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face No. 3 Alabama.

The meeting between the two programs in 2022 turned into an instant classic. The Longhorns came out firing on all cylinders and looked as if they were to pull off the upset, but ultimately Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left the game with a shoulder injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 win.

Steve Sarkisian’s team has received a substantial amount of hype this season due to the overall experience, depth and talent on the roster. The Texas-Alabama game will be a good measuring stick to see how close the Longhorns are to being a national contender.

Here’s a look at the expert picks for Texas vs. Alabama on Sept. 9.

247Sports (Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Hummer: “How different is this Texas team really? I think it’s different. Texas’ recruiting and depth says it’s different. But this is the week we’ll find out. And *deep breath* I like the Longhorns to win. Alabama is a run-first team this year, and I believe the Longhorns, with a deep and talented stable of run-stuffing interior linemen, has the unit to slow Alabama down. I also think Steve Sarkisian has been game planning for this since January. Remember his opening script last year? It was insane. I could look stupid – picking against Alabama usually is – but I just have a feeling Texas wins this game. Texas 28, Alabama 27.”

Crawford: “I picked FSU to beat LSU this offseason, then went against my gut in Week 1 and took the Tigers. I’m not doing that again. The Longhorns have been waiting for an opportunity against the Crimson Tide since last season’s loss in Austin and will be able to match Alabama athletically across the board. Will Jalen Milroe prove doubters wrong against an elite opponent after a five-touchdown opener or will Quinn Ewers pick up where he left off during last season’s first quarter and throw with precision? Texas has been my lean long before this official pick since I’ve got the Longhorns in the playoff this season and I’m staying here. Texas 31, Alabama 24.”

Inside Texas

Austin American-Statesman

Eric Nahlin: Texas 27, Alabama 24

Justin Wells: Alabama 21, Texas 20

Ian Boyd: Texas 27, Alabama 21

Joe Cook: Alabama 28, Texas 27

Gerry Hamilton: Alabama 20, Texas 17

Paul Wadlington: Alabama 27, Texas 23

College Football News

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Oh sure, the Texas offense is fantastic, and oh sure, last year’s game should’ve been a Tide loss, and oh sure, it’s Georgia’s world and everyone else is just living it. You ready for an attitude? Watch out for what this Alabama D is about to bring. Alabama was brutally efficient and sharp in the opener, and it’ll keep that all going with a whale of a game by both lines. Everyone thinks the Longhorns are going to fire at will on this defense. Bad things happen when Nick Saban’s program feels unappreciated. – Pete Fiutak

Heartland College Sports

Tim Warner/Getty Images

I can’t pick the Longhorns to walk into Tuscaloosa and take down the Crimson Tide, but I also don’t believe they’ll get embarrassed either. I would even buy stock in Texas coming out and grabbing an early lead in this game, before Alabama eventually steadily fights their way back into a lead and holds on to win. While this game will have little consequence on the Longhorns’ ability to play for a Big 12 title in ’23, their national perception will be decided one way or another this weekend. With a hard-fought loss to the team I believe will win a national title in January, Texas will head back to Austin at 1-1 but with nothing to hang their heads about. – Bryan Clinton

Sporting News

Tim Warner/Getty Images

There are a lot of similarities between Saban and Sarkisian, and that is embodied in their teams. From a talent standpoint, Texas should not be overwhelmed in this game. Ewers showed he can have success against Alabama, but a new coordinator and an improved secondary – even with the injuries – will make a difference.

Ultimately, this is a showcase game for Milroe. He makes the plays necessary to win at home, much like he did against Texas A&M last year. Alabama had four turnovers in that game against the Aggies and still won. If Alabama protects the football, and it will, then it will hold off that Longhorns’ offense in the fourth quarter. Haynes tacks on a late touchdown, and Alabama shows it’s still very much alive as a national championship contender. – Bill Bender

CBS Sports

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Dennis Dodd: Alabama

Tom Fornelli: Texas

Chip Patterson: Alabama

Barrett Sallee: Texas

Shehan Jeyarajah: Texas

David Cobb: Texas

Jerry Palm: Alabama

Longhorns Wire

Austin American-Statesman

Joey Hickey: Texas 31, Alabama 27

Cami Griffin: Texas 27, Alabama 24

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire