No. 11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Game Predictions

No. 11 Notre Dame sits at 6-1 and has a favorable remaining schedule over the final five games of 2021 that could help it to a New Year’s Six bowl appearance. The first of those five remaining contests comes Saturday night as the Irish will again play under their home lights when they welcome North Carolina to town.

The Tar Heels were a preseason top-10 team but lost their opener at Virginia Tech and have stumbled to a 4-3 start. Will the Carolina team that shows up be the one that scored 59 points in a win against Virginia or will it be the one who lost to Georgia Tech by 23?

Will Notre Dame grow on the successes they had against USC and how will they go about slowing down a dangerous offense without Kyle Hamilton?

Here is how the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees Saturday’s contest going:

Geoffrey Clark:

I really wanted to pick the Tar Heels here with their potent offense and the absence of Kyle Hamilton. However, it’s difficult to do so when this team has not lived up to its expectations. Plus, Hamilton is not the entirety of the Irish’s defense, and there are plenty of playmakers on that unit who can step up. The offense probably won’t do everything it wants to do, so this once again will come down to the defense and rather successfully.

Prediction: Notre Dame 25, North Carolina 23

Michael Chen:

So far this year Sam Howell and North Carolina have struggled, more so than the Irish’s perceived struggles as well. Howell came into the year as the potential No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft. Well, things have changed quite quickly but that doesn’t mean that the Tar Heels aren’t a solid team. The offense can score on any defense, but has been wildly inconsistent this fall. The Irish missing Kyle Hamilton will hurt a lot, the back end of the defense will get tested by Howell. As for the Notre Dame offense, they shouldn’t have much trouble moving the ball, regardless of who is at quarterback against the Tar Heel defense. Take the over of 62.5, there’s going to be a lot of points scored but the Irish will score more and defeat the visiting Tar Heels.

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 31

Jeff Feyerer:

Jeff is still far too excited and out celebrating his Packers victory over the Cardinals on Thursday night. Once we get him back in the fold from that we’ll share his prediction.

Nick Shepkowski:

Notre Dame is headed in the right direction. I know people get sick of hearing it but good coaches have a way of making their teams better the deeper into fall they get and Brian Kelly is that. His teams are now 17-1 in the regular season’s second half since 2018. Kyle Hamilton being out is a blow but Notre Dame’s defensive front will be it’s best pass defense against a poor pass-blocking North Carolina offensive line. Offensively, Kyren Williams is really starting to surge, something that will continue this weekend.

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, North Carolina 20

