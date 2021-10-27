No. 11 Notre Dame’s updated depth chart for North Carolina
No. 11 Notre Dame welcomes North Carolina to town Saturday night for the second of two night games at Notre Dame Stadium this season. Notre Dame has dominated this series historically, leading the Tar Heels 19-2 in head-to-head meetings all-time.
Although the College Football Playoff is extremely unlikely for Notre Dame, a chance to go to a major bowl game certainly isn’t so a ton remains on the line for the Irish these final five weeks of regular season play.
Ahead of the North Carolina game, Notre Dame released their updated depth chart. Here is how that sets up for Saturday night’s meeting:
Quarterback:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr.
QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph.
QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman
Running Back:
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior
RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.
Wide Receiver:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior
Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman
Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior
Slot WR2: 29, Matt Salerno, Senior
Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior
Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman
Tight End:
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph.
TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior
TE3 – 88, Mitchell Evans, Freshman OR 68, Michael Carmody, Sophomore
Offensive Line:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
LT1 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman
LT2 – 79, Tosh Baker, Soph.
LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior
LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman
C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior
C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior
RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior
RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior
RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior
RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman
Vyper:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior
V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.
Defensive Tackle:
Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior
DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph.
DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior
Nose Guard:
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
NG1 – 41, Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior
NG2 – 56, Howard Cross III, Junior
NG3 – 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior
Defensive End:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior
DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
Linebackers:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior
WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman
MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior
MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior
Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior OR 26, Xavier Watts, Soph.
Cornerbacks:
Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics
Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior
Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph.
Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph.
Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior
Safety:
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Free Safety:
FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior*
FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior
Strong Safety:
SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior
SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior
*-Kyle Hamilton is listed on the depth chart that Notre Dame released but Brian Kelly has since announced that Hamilton will not play vs. North Carolina
Special Teams:
Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Kicker:
K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior
K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman
Punter:
P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior
P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior
Long Snapper:
LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior
LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph.
Holder:
H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior
H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior
Punt Return:
PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior
Kick Return:
KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.
KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior
