No. 11 Notre Dame’s updated depth chart for North Carolina

No. 11 Notre Dame welcomes North Carolina to town Saturday night for the second of two night games at Notre Dame Stadium this season. Notre Dame has dominated this series historically, leading the Tar Heels 19-2 in head-to-head meetings all-time.

Although the College Football Playoff is extremely unlikely for Notre Dame, a chance to go to a major bowl game certainly isn’t so a ton remains on the line for the Irish these final five weeks of regular season play.

Ahead of the North Carolina game, Notre Dame released their updated depth chart. Here is how that sets up for Saturday night’s meeting:

Quarterback:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr.

QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph.

QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman

Running Back:

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior

RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

Wide Receiver:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior

Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman

Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior

Slot WR2: 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior

Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman

Tight End:

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph.

TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior

TE3 – 88, Mitchell Evans, Freshman OR 68, Michael Carmody, Sophomore

Offensive Line:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

LT1 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman

LT2 – 79, Tosh Baker, Soph.

LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior

LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman

C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior

C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior

RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior

RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior

RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior

RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman

Vyper:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior

V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.

Defensive Tackle:

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior

DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph.

DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Nose Guard:

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

NG1 – 41, Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior

NG2 – 56, Howard Cross III, Junior

NG3 – 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Defensive End:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior

DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior

Linebackers:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior

WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman

MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior

MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior

Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior OR 26, Xavier Watts, Soph.

Cornerbacks:

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior

Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph.

Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph.

Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior

Safety:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Free Safety:

FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior*

FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior

Strong Safety:

SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior

SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior

*-Kyle Hamilton is listed on the depth chart that Notre Dame released but Brian Kelly has since announced that Hamilton will not play vs. North Carolina

Special Teams:

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker:

K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior

K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman

Punter:

P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior

P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior

Long Snapper:

LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior

LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph.

Holder:

H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior

H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior

Punt Return:

PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior

Kick Return:

KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

