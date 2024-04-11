No. 11 Lindsey Wilson women end Cumberland's regular tennis season with 6-1 loss

Apr. 10—COLUMBIA, Ky. — No. 11 Lindsey Wilson's women ended Cumberland's regular tennis season with a 6-1 loss Monday.

The Blue Raiders took control of the match early, swiping the doubles point. At No. 2 Mariangles Mateu and Heyka Rodriguez secured a convincing win over Valentina Mendez and Kaede Hatano, 6-0. Anastasia Ivanchenko and Martina Cortal clinched the point for Lindsey Wilson, claiming victory over Alexandra Leisibach and Madeleine Darud with a scoreline of 6-4.

Transitioning to singles play, Lindsey Wilson maintained strong form as Anastasia Vorobiova at No. 1 as she defeated Maria Arbelaez 7-6, 6-4. Mariangles Mateu followed by defeating Kaede Hatano with a score of 7-5, 6-0. Reshma Challaruapu dropped the first set at No. 3, but ultimately clinched the victory 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Darija Mladenoic extended Lindsey Wilson's lead over Lara Zugasti at No. 4, 6-4, 6-2. Anastasia Ivanchenko secured a 6-0, 7-5 win over Madeleine Darud at No. 5.

Despite the score, Alexandra Leisibach continued to battle, staging a comeback victory against Salome Sposetti with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 for the lone Phoenix point.

The Phoenix will now await the remainder of the conference schedule to be played out before their seeding is announced ahead of the Mid-South Conference Championships.

No. 13 Lindsey men top No. 12 Phoenix 5-2

COLUMBIA, Ky. — No. 13 Lindsey Wilson men handed No. 12 Cumberland its second consecutive loss to end the regular season 5-2 Monday.

The Blue Raiders got the edge In doubles action. Cumberland's duo of Adrijan Hrzic and Dan Slapnik Trost secured the lone win against Lindsey Wilson's Anatolly Voloshyn and Jaume Barcelo with a score of 7-5.

However, Lindsey Wilson seized control as Miquel Perez and Jan Silhavy defeated Cumberland's Julian Parada and Vitor Ferreira with a score of 6-4 at No. 1. Lucas Marquez and Aldo Randazzo claimed victory over Daniel Wessels and German Suarez in a tense tiebreaker, finishing 7-6 (7-2) at No. 2 to seal the point.

Moving into singles matchups, Jan Silhavy clinched a hard-fought victory against Daniel Wessels in a grueling three-setter, concluding with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3. Likewise, Jaume Barcelo secured a win over Vitor Ferreira with a score of 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, further extending Lindsey Wilson's lead at No. 2. Miquel Perez continued the trend, overcoming Adrijan Hrzic in another closely contested match, with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 3 as the Blue Raiders were able to seal the win in the top 3 singles matches.

Cumberland found moments of triumph as Julian Parada and German Suarez picked up wins at No. 4 and No. 5. Parada faced Lucas Marques and won with a score of 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 and Suarez rallied from a set down to win 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 against Anatolly Voloshyn. However, Lindsey Wilson secured the overall victory as Aldo Randazzo defeated Paul Daniel Meyer with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2, contributing to Lindsey Wilson's 5-2 win over Cumberland in an intense battle on the courts.

The Phoenix will await the rest of the Mid-South Conference matches to play out the remainder of the week before the seeding for the conference tournament is announced.