No. 11 of Homestead-Miami race winner Denny Hamlin clears post-race inspection

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin passed post-race technical inspection early Monday after winning Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hamlin’s race-winning car was found to be compliant with the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book after the 400.5-mile event at the 1.5-mile Florida intermediate track.

With post-race teardown complete, the race results are official. The No. 42 of Matt Kenseth and the No. 19 of Martin Truex Jr. each had one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection. Those safety violations will result in a $10,000 fine for each crew chief, in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

This is the second year of a post-race process to bring a more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced before the 2019 season that thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the NASCAR Research & Development Center. Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions.

NASCAR will still inspect cars at the R&D Center as needed to monitor trends and parts compliance.