No.11 Georgia softball set to face No. 6 UCLA in Los Angeles Super Regional

No. 11 Georgia (43-17)

at No. 6 UCLA (40-10)

Super Regional Schedule

Thursday, May 23; 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Friday, May 24; 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 25; TBA (if necessary)

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Stadium: Easton Stadium

Media Information

TV: networks of ESPN

Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle

Analysis: Danielle Lawrie

Streaming: ESPN+

Live Stats: GeorgiaDogs.com

Twitter Updates: @UGAsoftball

The No. 11 national seed Georgia softball team will travel to Los Angeles to take on sixth-seeded UCLA in the NCAA Super Regional round. The best-of-three series will begin Thursday, May 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPN2 from Easton Stadium.

Game two is the series will be Friday at 10 p.m. ET. Saturday's if necessary game will be announced later.

Follow the Bulldogs

- All games of the Los Angeles Super Regional will air or stream live on the networks of ESPN and ESPN+. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Danielle Lawrie (analyst) will be on the call.

- Live stat links for each game can be found on the interactive bracket on the NCAA website.

- Live Twitter updates will be available on the official Twitter page of Georgia softball, @UGAsoftball.

BULLDOGS BULLETIN

Series History

- Georgia trails the all-time series 3-15

- The Bulldogs are 1-6 against UCLA in the postseason and 1-4 against the Bruins in Los Angeles

- UGA has only played UCLA on its home field in the Super Regionals

- Georgia's postseason history with UCLA dates back to 2002, Georgia's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament; but the teams haven't squared off in the postseason since 2010 in OKC

- Georgia and UCLA squared off in Clearwater, Florida on Feb. 16; Georgia won the game 7-2, beating the Bruins for the first time since 2012

- The Bulldogs and Bruins had previously met in Clearwater in 2020; UCLA won 8-3

- 13 of the 18 all-times meetings have been on a neutral field; Georgia is 2-11 against UCLA at neutral sites

NCAA Tournament Tidbits

- 2024 wis Georgia's 22nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance

- Georgia's stellar track record in the postseason puts it as one of eight teams in the nation to appear in a regional for 22 or more straight years (Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, Washington). Within that realm, Georgia is one of three Southeastern Conference teams to produce such success.

- Georgia's all-time record in postseason play is 84-46 including 65-22 in regional play

- As a team, Georgia has advanced to 13 Super Regionals, including 2024, and five Women's College World Series, most recently 2021

- Georgia's Super Regional record is 13-14

- The Bulldogs' record in Los Angeles in the NCAA Tournament is 1-4, all in Super Regional action

- Georgia and UCLA have squared off seven times in the postseason, first in 2002 and last in 2010; UCLA leads the series 6-1

- Athens and Jack Turner Stadium has hosted 13 NCAA Regionals (2004, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2024)

- This is the first back-to-back regional host for Georgia since the Bulldogs hosted three straight regionals from 2014-2016

- The Bulldogs are 50-12 all-time in NCAA Tournament games in Athens

- When Athens has hosted the Regional round, Georgia has advanced to the Supers 11 of 13 times (2004, 2006 being the only times Georgia did not advance out of Athens)

- This will be the 11th time Georgia has been a national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs have never been the 11 seed. Georgia's record as a national seed is 48-23.

Georgia in the Polls

Georgia in the Poll: Week 14

- USA Today/NFCA: 14

- ESPN/USA Softball: 13

- D1Softball: 13

- Softball America: 14

- RPI: 9

Recapping Action

Georgia won the NCAA Athens Regional at Jack Turner Stadium over the weekend. Georgia opened NCAA Tournament play with an 8-0, five-inning run rule of UNCW. A Sara Mosley grand slam highlighted the offense. The Bulldogs fell to Liberty in their second game, falling into the elimination bracket. After shutting out Charlotte to reach the Regional final, the bats came alive, hitting six home runs and scoring 14 runs against the Flames to force a Game 7. Down 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh in the winner-take-all game, Georgia rallied for two runs to walk off the Flames and punch its ticket to the Super Regional.

A Look at What's Ahead

The winner of the Los Angeles Super Regional will advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. Georgia will look to make its sixth program appearance in OKC.

Mosley, Kearney Make Georgia History

Seniors Sara Mosley and Jayda Kearney each went deep in Game 6 of the Athens Regional against Liberty, recording the 20th home run of the season for each. The pair become the first Bulldog teammates to each hit 20 home runs in a season.

Backes Doesn't Back Down in Regional

Junior Lilli Backes pitched 20 innings in four appearances of the Athens Regional. In 20 innings, she allowed just two walks and struck out 10. Backes finished the Regional guiding Georgia to three straight wins. She pitched a one-hit shutout of Charlotte to put Georgia in the Regional final. Backes went the distance in Game 7, allowing no walks, to lift Georgia to a Super Regional berth.

Three Bulldogs Tabbed Southeast All-Region

Seniors Jayda Kearney and Sara Mosley were each appointed to the NFCA Southeast All-Region Second Team while graduate Sydney Kuma was tabbed Third Team. This is the third appearance on the All-Region Teams for all three student-athletes in their careers.

Bulldog Trio Garner All-SEC Honors

Seniors Jayda Kearney and Sara Mosley were named First Team All-SEC, and junior Dallis Goodnight was named Second Team. This is the third First Team All-SEC appointment for both Mosley and Kearney (2022, 2023, 2024). Kearney was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2021. This is Goodnight's first all-conference honor of her career.

Walters Named to SEC Softball Community Service Team

Shelby Walters was named to the 2024 SEC Softball Community Service Team. This is the second straight appointment to the Community Service Team for the Cohutta, Georgia native. Walters just completed her Master's in Kinesiology—Exercise Physiology from UGA. Since 2015, Walters has been an active member of Save a Lab, which is a dog fostering service for mothers and puppies. In recent years, Walters has volunteered with the Miracle League and has devoted time to the Special Olympics at UGA as well as Watkinsville Extra Special People (ESP).

Feeling Good

Dallis Goodnight has had the best season of her college career in 2024. Goodnight led Georgia on the season with a .352 batting average and put together a .440 on-base clip with 12 stolen bases. She also led Georgia in batting in SEC play (.379), against Top 25 opponents (.355), and against top 75 RPI teams (.345). In conference play, her .379 average was the fourth-best in the league while she finished eighth with a .446 on-base percentage and seventh with 16 runs scored. She started the final 15 games of the regular season in the leadoff spot in Georgia's lineup.

Backes Out of the Bullpen

Lilli Backes has six saves on the season, the second-most in the SEC. Her six saves is third-most in a single season at Georgia and is already top 10 in career saves. She has finished the second-most games of anyone in the SEC, completing 21 games. She also has appeared in relief the third most; 24 of her 44 appearances have been in relief. She leads the conference in appearances.

Sara Mosley: The RBI Machine

Sara Mosley currently ranks second in the SEC with 66 total RBI this season, which ranks seventh in the country. Her 1.1 RBI per game is second in the conference and 17th. She has recorded 13 multi-RBI games this season, five of which she drove in five or more runs. Her 229 career RBI rank fourth all-time at Georgia, and she is currently sixth among active Division I players. Her 65 home runs is three shy of tying Alyssa DiCarlo's record of 68 set in 2019.