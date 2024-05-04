No. 11 Florida softball team wins pitchers' duel vs. No. 8 Texas A&M to start SEC series

The Texas A&M softball team began its final SEC series of the regular season to start the weekend and fell short in Game 1 from Gainesville.

The No. 8 Aggies (39-10, 15-7 SEC) lost a pitchers' duel versus No. 11 Florida (41-12, 15-7) by a final score of 2-1 on Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Texas A&M scored its lone run in the top of the second inning. Senior designated player Trinity Cannon walked, then scored on an RBI extra base hit by Allie Enright. The junior right fielder now has 9 doubles this season.

Aggies junior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy (20-8) tossed 4.1 scoreless frames til the Gators strung together 4 consecutive hits. Florida plated both of its runs in the fifth inning and held on for the victory.

Despite Kennedy suffering her eighth loss of the year, she became Texas A&M's individual SEC strikeout leader for a season with 81, passing Mel Dumezich in 2013.

Game 2 is Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 11 Florida softball team wins pitchers' duel vs. No. 8 Texas A&M to start SEC series