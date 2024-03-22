No. 11 Duquesne knocks No. 6 BYU out of March Madness
The No. 11 Duquesne Dukes upset No. 6 BYU Cougars out of the 2024 men's NCAA tournament.
No. 11 Duquesne knocks No. 6 BYU out of March Madness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
The No. 11 Duquesne Dukes upset No. 6 BYU Cougars out of the 2024 men's NCAA tournament.
No. 11 Duquesne knocks No. 6 BYU out of March Madness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
The Dukes last won an NCAA tournament game in 1969.
The NCAA tournament run no one saw coming will continue against No. 14 Oakland.
Twenty-some years ago, Keith Dambrot was down on his luck. Then LeBron James walked through the door of a community center and changed everything.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
Houston boasts a dominant defense alongside plenty of concerns following a blowout loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
About 96% of brackets had Kentucky advancing out of the first round on Thursday night.
It’s officially time for Madness.
Domask had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Illini's win over Morehead State.
Jack Gohlke etched his name into NCAA tournament lore with a 10 3-pointer effort that vanquished the Wildcats.
Couisnard transferred from South Carolina after he says he didn't receive communication from the team's new coaching staff. Now he has a tournament win over his former program.
Russell Wilson’s four bedroom, 12 bathroom home in the Denver area reportedly sold for about $21.5 million on Wednesday.
The Chargers have their starter and more at running back.
Somak Sarkar allegedly stole more than 5,000 documents, including “strategic NBA information” from the Timberwolves before he was fired earlier this year.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Scoot Henderson are notable G League Ignite alum.