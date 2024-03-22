Advertisement

No. 11 Duquesne knocks No. 6 BYU out of March Madness

NBC Sports Bay Area

The No. 11 Duquesne Dukes upset No. 6 BYU Cougars out of the 2024 men's NCAA tournament.

