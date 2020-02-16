No. 11 of Denny Hamlin fails pre-race inspection, will drop to rear for 2020 Daytona 500

Reigning Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin will drop to the rear of the field after his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Hamlin will surrender his 21st starting position for the race and drop to the rear during pace laps. Car chief Eric Phillips has been ejected as part of the two inspection failures, per the NASCAR Rule Book.

The No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet of Brennan Poole also failed pre-race inspection twice. Poole was already starting from the rear due to an engine change. Car chief Mark Fordham was ejected.

Additionally, the No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney (backup car), the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota of Christopher Bell (unapproved adjustments), the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet of Ty Dillon (gear change), the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford of Corey LaJoie (backup car) and the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford of B.J. McLeod (transmission change) will drop to the rear as well.

