No. 11 Baylor routs Kansas 61-6 Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- JaMycal Hasty rushed for three touchdowns and No. 11 Baylor forced six turnovers in a 61-6 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

Charlie Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) equaled the school record for wins in Matt Rhule's third season as coach. Trestan Ebner, Gerry Bohanon, Qualan Jones and Jacob Zeno also rushed for TDs as the Bears piled up 263 yards on the ground.

Only three times since the program's founding in 1899 have the Bears won 11 games in a season.

Next up for Baylor is the Big 12 championship game Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma. The Sooners beat the Bears 34-31 on Nov. 16.

Kansas (3-9, 1-8) finished Les Miles' first season as coach with its fourth straight loss. Carter Stanley threw three of the Jayhawks' four interceptions, and Manny Miles also was picked off.

Kansas was down 48-0 before it got on the board on Miles' 11-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Parchment with 1:29 left in the third quarter. But the Jayhawks came up empty on their 2-point conversion try.

Bohanon had a 6-yard touchdown run, Brewer found Tyquan Thornton for a 51-yard TD pass and Hasty scored on a 13-yard run as Baylor opened a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Bears led 34-0 at the break. John Mayers kicked two field goals in the second quarter, and Ebner scored on a 14-yard run.

Hasty finished with 92 yards on 14 carries. Ebner rushed eight times for 60 yards.

Kansas was led by Pooka Williams, who had a game-high 97 yards rushing on 22 carries. Stanley was 13 for 26 for 92 yards in his final game with the Jayhawks.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears are still in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff heading into the matchup with the Sooners.

Kansas: Though overwhelmed by the Bears at home to close the season, the Jayhawks showed a few glimmers of hope under Miles, including a win at Boston College.

UP NEXT

Baylor: The Bears get a rematch with the Sooners.

Kansas: The Jayhawks are looking forward to next season.

