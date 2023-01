Associated Press

Arizona spent the first half banging bodies with UCLA and the closing seconds desperately trying to hang on against the Bruins' press. Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double and No. 11 Arizona withstood a late rally to end No. 5 UCLA's 14-game winning streak with a 58-52 victory on Saturday. “You've got to you got to be able to win multiple ways,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said.