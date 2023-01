AFP

A link to a spurious website is circulating in Facebook posts in the Philippines alongside a hoax invitation to invest in a major business conglomerate. A representative for the firm Ayala Corporation warned that the link was a scam, while the company said in a statement that stocks can only be purchased through licensed stockbrokers and not through websites or third-party apps."If I were you, I'd switch to Ayala Corporation," reads a Tagalog-language Facebook post shared on January 11 in a grou