No. 10 UConn women to close the regular season at Providence

Mar. 1—The UConn defense took a bow earlier this week, limiting Villanova leading scorer Lucy Olsen, also the Big East Conference leading scorer at 23.0 points per game, to just six points in a 67-46 win for the Huskies.

"I thought the defense was terrific tonight. We made it very difficult for (Olsen) to get to her spots, to get the shots she wants," UConn coach Geno Auriemma told SNY following the game.

"This is defensively one of our best and we've had some good ones. Our defense hasn't been a problem. I just think sometimes the other end of the floor gets to be a little bit dicey. This was a good one. I'm happy for them."

No. 10 UConn (25-5, 17-0), which has already captured the Big East regular-season title and earned the top seed in next week's league tournament, will play its final regular-season game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Providence (SNY). The Huskies and Friars (12-18, 6-11) will play on campus at Alumni Hall.

UConn will play either Providence or Butler in the Big East quarterfinals at noon March 9 from Mohegan Sun Arena.

"Finish strong and set the tone for what we want to look like in March," UConn's Paige Bueckers said of the goal against Providence. "Continue to build championship habits in practice and the next big goal is the Big East tournament."

Bueckers had her second straight game with 30-or-more points against Villanova, finishing with 31 (11-for-15 shooting). She's averaging 20.8 points per game. UConn's Aaliyah Edwards is averaging 18.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Providence is coming off a 71-65 loss Wednesday against Seton Hall. The Friars are led by 6-foot-3 forward Olivia Olsen with 14.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

