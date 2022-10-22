No. 10 UCLA at No. 9 Oregon: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch Pac-12 showdown

The UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks are the only two unbeaten teams in Pac-12 play, but that will change after this weekend.

The No. 9 Ducks (5-1, 3-0) will host the No. 10 Bruins (5-0, 3-0) on Saturday in Oregon, the first matchup between two top-10 Pac-12 teams at Autzen Stadium since 2010.

A lot is on the line. Oregon is looking to extend its 22-game winning streak at home, the third-longest active streak in the country. UCLA hasn't won in Oregon since 2004.

The Ducks have won five-games straight since dropping their season opener to Georgia. Oregon QB Bo Nix has racked up 1526 passing yards, 349 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns by air, 8 touchdowns on the ground and 3 interceptions this season since transferring from Auburn.

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown 1510 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions, plus 231 yards on the ground and four rush touchdowns.

Both teams are coming off a Week 7 bye after winning conference matchups. The Bruins beat the Utah Utes 42-32 in Week 6, while the Ducks beat Arizona 49-22.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game:

What time does UCLA at Oregon start?

UCLA and Oregon kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

What TV channel is UCLA at Oregon on?

The game will be aired on Fox. Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst) and Allison Williams (sidelines) will be on the call. Although the game will be shown on Fox, ESPN's “College GameDay” will also broadcast from Saturday's game

How can I watch UCLA at Oregon online via live stream?

Fans can stream the game on fuboTV.

What are the odds for UCLA at Oregon?

Oregon is a 6½-point favorite, and the over/under is 71.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

