No. 10 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas preview and predictions

No. 10 Texas wraps up the second half of its weekend road trip with a big Monday matchup against No. 8 Kansas.

The Longhorns are hoping to make it an undefeated trip after taking down Kansas State on Saturday. Texas erased a 14-point Wildcat lead to leave with a victory.

Kansas is looking to bounce back after an upset loss to Iowa State. The Cyclones dominated the Jayhawks from the jump, winning 68-53.

Going into the rowdy environment at Allen Fieldhouse is no easy task. Kansas is 11-1 when defending its home court this season.

A win would put Texas in the driver’s seat in the Big 12 Conference standings and a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns are 8-2 in league play, holding on to a one-game lead over Iowa State.

Texas’ defense faces the tough challenge of slowing down Jalen Wilson and Grady Dick. The duo are some of the best scorers in the Big 12 and serve as the focal point of Kansas’ offense.

Key players: Texas

G Marcus Carr

G Sir’Jabari Rice

F Timmy Allen

Key players: Kansas

F Jalen Wilson

G Grady Dick

G Kevin McCullar

ESPN BPI

Predicted winner: Kansas

Win probability: 55.5%

Over/Under: 146.5

