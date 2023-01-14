No. 10 Texas, Texas Tech headline Saturday’s best basketball games
The Texas Longhorns face their newfound rival in basketball on Saturday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders come to town after sweeping the Longhorns last season.
The matchup couldn’t come at a worse time for Texas Tech. Mark Adams’ team is 10-6 and in the midst of a four-game losing streak. In their last trip onto the court, the Raiders fell to No. 14 Iowa State, 84-50.
Wins have come easier in Austin in recent weeks. Texas enters Saturday on the heels of a comeback victory over No. 17 TCU. The game saw the Longhorns down by as many as 18 points. Head coach Rodney Terry will look to capitalize on the team’s hot start Saturday night.
Here’s a look at some of this weekend’s biggest games.
Kentucky vs No. 5 Tennessee
No. 11 Kansas State vs No. 17 TCU
No. 19 Providence vs Creighton
No. 20 Missouri vs Florida
No. 14 Iowa State vs No. 2 Kansas
LSU vs No. 4 Alabama
No. 24 Duke vs Clemson
No. 9 Arizona vs Oregon
Colorado vs No. 7 UCLA
Texas Tech vs No. 10 Texas
Portland at No. 8 Gonzaga
