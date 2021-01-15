No. 10 Oregon WBB suffers worst loss in years to No. 11 Arizona originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

One of the worst losses in Oregon women’s basketball recent history was in the NCAA Tournament. It was an Elite Eight matchup against No. 1 UConn where after a Cinderella story run, freshmen Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard couldn’t pull off one more miracle.

That had been the worst loss until Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks got off to an abysmal start against the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona scoring just seven points in the first quarter. When you thought it couldn’t get worse than that, it did. Oregon scored just five points in the third quarter. The offense was out of sync all game finishing with just 41 total points.

Give credit to the Wildcats, they came to play.

Oregon drops to 9-3 overall, 7-3 in Pac-12 play.

FINAL SCORE: Oregon 41, Arizona 57.

The Good

Not much “good” from today’s game. Nyara Sabally was the bright spot on offense leading all Oregon scores with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Also, 6’7” redshirt-sophomore forward Sedona Prince made her highly-anticipated return to the court after a lingering ankle injury. Prince hadn’t played since December 21 against the Washington Huskies up in Seattle, Washington. It was good to see her back in action.

The Bad

First quarter woes. Talk about a slow start and one that is very rare to see from Oregon’s offense that is averaging 83.2 points per game. The Ducks fell into a scoring drought of seven and a half minutes total, committed six turnovers, and shot 2-of-12 from the field all in the first quarter. Oregon was outscored seven to 22 after 10 minutes of play.

It was a hole that the Ducks couldn’t climb out of for the rest of the game.

The Highlight

Honestly, there wasn’t any.

The Stat

Oregon committed 23 total turnovers. Arizona capitalized on those mistakes scoring 26 points off those turnovers.

The Quote

“I’m an offensive coach and I don’t think I’ve ever had a team that looked undisciplined and scared ever. Maybe since community college, and even most of my community college teams could have put up 41," Oregon head coach Kelly Graves.

The Next Game

The Ducks will finally return home after three games on the road to host the Washington schools starting with the No. 25 Washington State Cougars (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12 play) on Friday, January 22. Tip-off time TBD.