No. 10 Oregon football hosts No. 19 Colorado: What to know ahead of game day

The Oregon Duck raises his fists in the air after doing 55 pushups in the fourth quarter against Hawaii in Eugene on Sept. 16.

No. 10 Oregon (3-0) vs. No. 19 Colorado (3-0)

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Autzen Stadium

How to watch: TV — ABC. Radio — KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Odds: Oregon is a 21-point favorite

What's at stake for the Oregon Ducks?

After playing a tough road game against Texas Tech and two overmatched opponents at home in Portland State and Hawaii, the Ducks will open Pac-12 Conference play against the Buffaloes in their most meaningful game of the season thus far.

"Preseason is over," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he told his players this week.

The conference as a whole has had a standout month, with the 12 teams going a combined 29-4 and all eight undefeated teams ranked in the Associated Press top-25 poll, including three in the top 10.

If the Ducks hope to open postseason play on Dec. 1 in the Pac-12 championship game, they can ill afford to lose a conference game at home — especially when they're favored by three touchdowns.

"This is when we get in the meat and potatoes of what really matters for us and our goals that we want to accomplish," Lanning said. "There are some great teams. I think we'll continue to see that each week. I think we have a really tough schedule and certainly a tough opponent coming up here this week.”

What's at stake for the Colorado Buffaloes?

Few outside Boulder anticipated first-year coach Deion Sanders could elevate Colorado into a top-20 team so quickly, not after almost completely turning over a roster that won just one game last season. But after a 3-0 start, including a thrilling, come-from-behind win last week against Colorado State, the college football world has its eyes on the Buffaloes.

Now comes the biggest test yet for Colorado — a game against a top-10 opponent, on the road, in conference play. A blowout loss could tamper the hype surrounding this team. A victory would send it into the stratosphere with a game against USC a week away.

“They've completely changed their program around and there's a lot of electricity going through Boulder right now, which is really cool," Oregon defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. "... It's pretty cool to watch that transition for them. Obviously, the atmosphere this weekend's gonna be really fun. It's gonna be with all Duck fans live in Autzen and it's going to be loud and fun. The students are back so it's gonna be nice and exciting for everyone.”

Who lives up to the Heisman hype?

This could become a weekly topic now that the Pac-12 season is beginning for the Ducks.

The conference is stacked at the quarterback position with players from four teams among VegasInsider.com's top-10 favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, including Bo Nix and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Here's how the two QBs compare:

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix scrambles with the ball as the Oregon Ducks host Hawaii on Sept. 16 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix

The fifth-year senior is the most experienced quarterback in college football with 50 career starts and his 11,736 career passing yards is ranked No. 3 among active players. He will also go into Saturday's game needing just two completions to become the third active QB with 1,000 for his career.

In his eight career games at Autzen Stadium, Nix is 167-of-227 (73.6%) passing for 2,043 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has rushed for six scores.

Nix has completed 76-of-98 passes for 893 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions this season. He ranks No. 12 in the FBS with 297.7 passing yards per game, and No. 6 with a completion percentage of 77.6% .

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) rolls out to pass in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium Sept. 2 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders

The 6-2, 215-pound junior has completed 107-of-136 passes for 1,251 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception this season.

In the FBS, Sanders ranks No. 2 in total passing yards and passing yards per game (417), No. 6 in completion percentage (78.67%) and No. 7 in passing TDs.

Sanders also has a signature moment, as he led a seven-play, 98-yard, 1-minute, 30-second scoring drive in the final minutes against Colorado State as his 45-yard TD pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. tied the score with 36 seconds left in regulation. The Buffaloes eventually won in double overtime.

Injury updates

Oregon is still waiting for the season debuts of transfer inside linebacker Jestin Jacobs and offensive lineman Nishad Strother, who have been at practice this week.

The most notable player expected to miss Saturday's games is Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. The cornerback/wide receiver was injured on a late hit against Colorado, and Sanders said earlier this week he will miss at least three weeks.

Lanning and Hunter developed a relationship years ago when the coach was still the defensive coordinator at Georgia and Hunter was a national recruit.

“Yeah, he's a special player," Lanning said. "I absolutely hate that for Travis. He's a dynamic kid that's got a special personality and obviously is tremendous on the football field and he certainly gave them an edge so I hope he gets healthy soon. ... I hate to not get to see him play in this game because he's meant for a stage like this, the stage we're going to have this Saturday.”

Per game statistical comparison

Scoring offense: Oregon, 58.0 points per game; Colorado, 41.33

Scoring defense: Oregon, 15.67 points allowed per game; Colorado, 30.33

Total offense: Oregon, 579.67 yards per game; Colorado, 479.0

Total defense: Oregon, 285.67 yards allowed per game; Colorado, 460.33

Rushing offense: Oregon, 216.33 yards per game; Colorado, 61.0

Rushing defense: Oregon, 127 yards allowed per game; Colorado 195.33

Pass offense: Oregon 363.33 yards per game; Colorado, 418.0

Pass defense: Oregon, 158.67 yards allowed per game; Colorado, 265.0

Turnover margin: Oregon, plus-6; Colorado, plus-6

Third-down conversion: Oregon, 52.78%; Colorado, 47.83%

Opponent's third-down conversion: Oregon, 31.71%; Colorado, 48.98%

Penalties: Oregon, 8.33 per game; Colorado, 8.33

Oregon's last game vs. Colorado

The Ducks have beaten the Buffaloes nine times in their last 10 games, including three straight.

Last season's 49-10 blowout in Boulder was memorable for a trio of first half TDs that made it appear Oregon was just toying with an obviously overmatched Colorado team.

The first score of the game came on a pass from Nix to offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Nix later was on the receiving end of an 18-yard TD pass from running back Bucky Irving. Linebacker Noah Sewell also scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to make it 21-0.

By game's end, Nix had become just the second FBS player since 1996 with two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

Autzen Stadium policies

Fans may bring in one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag.

Fans are limited to one clear bag per person, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy.

The permitted seat cushion size is 17.5 inches wide by 13.5 inches deep with a seat back that does not exceed 19 inches. The cushion itself can be no more than 4 inches thick.

There is no reentry into the stadium once you leave.

