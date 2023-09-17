No. 10 Oregon Ducks football has a top-25 showdown coming up against No. 19 Colorado

Oregon's Traeshon Holden, left, and quarterback Ty Thompson celebrate a fourth quarter touch down against Hawaii in Eugene, Ore. Sept. 16, 2023.

A top-25 showdown will play out at Autzen Stadium this weekend.

For Colorado, it will also be a game against a top-10 opponent.

Coming off their 55-10 victory against Hawaii on Saturday, the Ducks moved up three spots to No. 10 in the Associated Press top-25 poll Sunday morning. They moved up two spots to No. 11 in the USA Today/Coaches poll.

After being ranked behind Utah all season, Oregon leapfrogged the No. 11 Utes (3-0) in the AP poll but remain one spot behind them in the USA Today/Coaches poll.

The Buffaloes (3-0), a program revitalized under first-year coach Deion Sanders, needed two overtimes to defeat Colorado State 43-35 Saturday night and dropped one spot to No. 19 in the AP poll but gained two spots in the USA Today/Coaches poll, going from No. 21 to No. 19.

Oregon and Colorado will meet in their Pac-12 opener at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Eugene on ABC.

Oregon State (3-0), coming off a 26-9 win against San Diego State, moved up two spots in both polls and are now ranked No. 14 in the AP poll and No. 15 in the USA Today/Coaches poll.

Two other Pac-12 teams are ranked in the AP top 10 — No. 5 Southern California (3-0) and No. 8 Washington (3-0).

Also in the AP poll are No. 21 Washington State (3-0) and No. 22 UCLA (3-0).

Four other conference teams are ranked in the USA Today/Coaches poll, No. 5 USC, No. 8 Washington, No. 24 Washington State and No. 25 UCLA.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Florida State, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Notre Dame round out the AP top 10.

The top 10 in the USA Today/Coaches poll are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Notre Dame.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Undefeated Oregon football enters the top 10 in AP football poll