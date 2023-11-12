No. 10 Montana Western locks up conference title

Nov. 12—DILLON — Michael Palandri ran for two touchdowns before halftime and threw for two more after to lead Montana Western to a 36-12 home win over Eastern Oregon Saturday and clinch the Frontier Conference title for the Bulldogs. Palandri was 21 of 31 passing for 282 yards and Jake Humphrey led the Western (7-1, 9-1) rushing attack with a touchdown and 104 yards on 18 carries.

Things were close through the first quarter but with 10 seconds off the clock in the second Palandri connected with Eli Nourse for a 66-yard touchdown pass to make things 14-3.

Nourse tallied nine catches for 110 yards receiving and Jon Kirkley hauled in nine catches of his own for 94 yards.

Reese Artz had two sacks for the Bulldogs to lead a Western front line that racked up five total sacks.

Eastern Oregon (2-6, 2-8) quarterback Quincy Glasper finished 21 of 43 passing for 208 yards and a touchdown.

This is the first time Montana Western has won the Frontier Conference outright in the last 20 years. They were named co-champions in 2004 and 2021.

No. 22 Montana Tech 23, No. 16 Carroll 17

HELENA — Landers Smith ran for two touchdowns and 139 yards to lead Montana Tech to a 23-17 road win over Carroll in the final week of Frontier Conference play. The Orediggers (6-2, 7-3) and Fighting Saints traded road wins this season as Carroll previously beat Montana Tech in Butte to open the season.

Montana Tech quarterback Blake Thelen was 16 of 23 passing for 170 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Thelen hit Mark Estes for a 31-yard touchdown with 4:13 to play in the third quarter to push the Orediggers lead to 17-7. Carroll (5-3, 7-3) responded with a 10 play 90-yard scoring drive that ended with quarterback Jack Prka finding Ryan Rickman for a 6-yard touchdown to make things 17-14.

Smith tacked on his second score of the game with 7:17 left in regulation to help seal the win for the Orediggers.

Prka finished 27 of 39 passing for 273 yards while throwing for a pair of touchdowns and interceptions.

Rocky Mountain 54, MSU-Northern 6

BILLINGS — Graedyn Buell threw for five touchdown passes and the Battlin Bears steamrolled the Lights at home. Buell went 23 of 30 through the air while racking up 449 passing yards. Joseph Dwyer and Zaire Wilcox both hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Buell. Dwyer finished with 10 catches for 167 receiving yards while Wilcox had four catches for 93 yards.

The Battlin Bears (4-4, 6-4) outgained the Lights 618 to 143 in total offense.

MSU-Northern (0-8, 1-9) quarterback Ashton Platt went 15 of 22 through the air for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Southern Oregon 31, No 7. College of Idaho 16

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Southern Oregon (5-3, 6-4) defense forced three Andy Peters interceptions to help propel the Raiders to an upset over the nationally ranked College of Idaho.

Blake Asciutto threw for two touchdown passes and Avery McCuaig tacked on another with his legs to lead the Raiders offensive attack.

Asciutto overcame an interception of his own to go 19 of 28 passing for 187 yards. McCuaig tallied 107 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Peters ended up 18 of 37 through the air for 271 yards and two touchdowns but the turnovers proved costly for the Yotes (6-2, 8-2).