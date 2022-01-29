No. 10 Michigan State tops rival Michigan 83-67 with depth

  • Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    1/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan's Eli Brooks, left, and Michigan State's Tyson Walker vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    2/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan's Eli Brooks, left, and Michigan State's Tyson Walker vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., left, blocks a shot by Michigan's DeVante Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    3/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., left, blocks a shot by Michigan's DeVante Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Michigan's Frankie Collins makes a steal against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    4/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan's Frankie Collins makes a steal against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan's Moussa Diabate, right, is defended by Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    5/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan's Moussa Diabate, right, is defended by Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan coach Juwan Howard gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    6/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan coach Juwan Howard gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Michigan State's Joey Hauser puts up a layup against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    7/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan State's Joey Hauser puts up a layup against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    8/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan State's Max Christie, right, shoots against Michigan's Kobe Bufkin (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    9/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan State's Max Christie, right, shoots against Michigan's Kobe Bufkin (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Michigan State's Gabe Brown dunks against Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1), Moussa Diabate (14) and Caleb Houstan (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    10/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan State's Gabe Brown dunks against Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1), Moussa Diabate (14) and Caleb Houstan (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan State's Joey Hauser, center, shoots between Michigan's Caleb Houstan, left, and Moussa Diabate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    11/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan State's Joey Hauser, center, shoots between Michigan's Caleb Houstan, left, and Moussa Diabate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan's Caleb Houstan (22) and Moussa Diabate, right, and Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., rear, vie for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    12/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan's Caleb Houstan (22) and Moussa Diabate, right, and Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., rear, vie for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Michigan's Moussa Diabate (14) goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as Michigan State's Gabe Brown, left, and Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. (23) vie for position during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    13/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan's Moussa Diabate (14) goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as Michigan State's Gabe Brown, left, and Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. (23) vie for position during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan State's Max Christie (5) dunks against Michigan's Terrance Williams II, right, and Eli Brooks, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    14/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan State's Max Christie (5) dunks against Michigan's Terrance Williams II, right, and Eli Brooks, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, shoots against Michigan State's Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    15/15

    Michigan Michigan St Basketball

    Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, shoots against Michigan State's Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan's Eli Brooks, left, and Michigan State's Tyson Walker vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., left, blocks a shot by Michigan's DeVante Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan's Frankie Collins makes a steal against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan's Moussa Diabate, right, is defended by Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan coach Juwan Howard gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Joey Hauser puts up a layup against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Max Christie, right, shoots against Michigan's Kobe Bufkin (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Gabe Brown dunks against Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1), Moussa Diabate (14) and Caleb Houstan (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Joey Hauser, center, shoots between Michigan's Caleb Houstan, left, and Moussa Diabate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan's Caleb Houstan (22) and Moussa Diabate, right, and Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., rear, vie for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan's Moussa Diabate (14) goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as Michigan State's Gabe Brown, left, and Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. (23) vie for position during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Max Christie (5) dunks against Michigan's Terrance Williams II, right, and Eli Brooks, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, shoots against Michigan State's Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY LAGE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan Wolverines
    Michigan Wolverines
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Juwan Howard
    Juwan Howard
    American basketball player and coach
  • Hunter Dickinson
    American basketball player

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 10 Michigan State sent waves of players at its rivals and there wasn't much Michigan could do about it.

Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and reserve Malik Hall finished with 15 points, leading the Spartans to an 83-67 win over the Wolverines on Saturday.

“One of our main keys was really to wear them down," Christie said.

Michigan State (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) pulled away by outscoring Michigan 14-3 early in the second half and didn't have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion.

“We’re just eyelashes away from being really, really good," coach Tom Izzo said.

The Wolverines (10-8, 4-4) started strong, leading by as much as six in the first half. Michigan trailed by just four at halftime, but missed its first eight shots in the second half and failed to bounce back at either end of the court.

“They came out the most aggressive team, the most physical team," coach Juwan Howard said.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson had 14 of his 25 points in the first half. He didn't score in the second half until he went to the line with 7:56 left and he went on to quickly score six points to pull the Wolverines within 11 points.

Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate scored 11 each for the Wolverines.

“We competed, but we didn’t compete for 40 minutes," Howard said.

The Spartans' bench was outscoring Michigan’s 20-0 at one point early in the second half, a key factor that allowed them to overcome leading-scorer Gabe Brown being held scoreless for nearly 27 minutes.

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser scored 14, A.J. Hoggard had 11 points and a career-high 10 assists. Not counting the double-digit scorers, four other players made at least two shots for the Spartans. Even Keon Coleman, who plays wide receiver for the Spartans, made a layup late in the game when Izzo emptied his bench.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: It's difficult to win when shooting just 37% as Howard's team found out. Dickinson scored a lot, but he was 8 of 19 and Eli Brooks was 3 of 11 and had eight points.

The Wolverines missed 16 of 19 3-pointers.

“Some of them were good shots," Howard said.

Michigan State: Brown, who averages a team-high 13 points, didn't score until midway through the second half and that didn't hurt the Spartans because their reserves outscored Michigan's 33-6. Brown finished with nine points.

HE SAID IT

Michigan started the season ranked No. 6, openly talking about national title aspirations. Now, the Wolverines have to close the regular season strong to simply earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“Every game from here on out is a must-win for us," Dickinson said.

REMATCH

The first scheduled matchup on Jan. 8 at Michigan was called off because the Wolverines had a COVID-19 outbreak. Three weeks later, the postponed game still isn't on the calendar.

“Everything I hear it’s going to be in March," Izzo said.

Howard said he's game.

“We are gong to play whoever, wherever, whenever," Howard said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State may stay at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 after beating Michigan by 16 and losing at No. 24 Illinois by one point earlier in the week.

BIG TEN RACE

Michigan State moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten with No. 11 Wisconsin and Illinois, but the Fighting Illini won later in the day to be alone atop the conference.

FANS IN THE STANDS

Michigan State's arena was packed and as loud as ever, giving the Spartans a boost and Michigan another problem.

“I think it kind of messed with them a little bit," Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham said.

Even Howard was a fan of the experience.

“I love atmospheres like this as a player, and a coach," he said.

SENIOR MOMENT

Fans chanted “Joe-y! Joe-y!” after the much-maligned Hauser dove to deflect an entry pass to Dickinson. The hustle led to a jump ball with the Spartans up 74-56 with 3:47 remaining.

“It brought a tear to my eye to hear the crowd chanting Joey Hauser," Izzo said.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Michigan State: Plays at Maryland on Tuesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended Stories