No. 10 Miami shocks No. 2 Auburn in the second round, advances to Sweet 16

KJ SMITH: What's up, everybody? It's KJ Smith, former Tar Heel, here with Yahoo Sports.

And the number 10 seed, Miami, upsets the number 2 seed, Auburn. Isaiah Wong led the Hurricanes in scoring with 19 points. But the key for this game is that they held potential number 1 draft pick Jabari Smith to 3 for 16 shooting and Walker Kessler to 0 for 6 in the game.

Look, I've been following this team all year and I know that the three-headed snake between Wong, Moore, and McGusty can do anything they want on offense. But today, they brought it on the defensive end with their scrambled defense. And Larranaga said, Charlie Moore is our Chris Paul and they're going to go as far as he takes them.

They go to the Sweet 16 to play Iowa State in Philadelphia next Friday. Go ACC, and let's see what happens.

For more NCAA tournament news, keep it locked right here with Yahoo Sports.