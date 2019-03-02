No. 10 Marquette pushes toward title as Creighton visits

Two Big East teams will tangle Sunday with decidedly different clocks ticking on their seasons.

No. 10 Marquette (23-5, 12-3 Big East) still has the inside track for the Big East title, leading Villanova by a game in the loss column despite losing a heartbreaker to the Wildcats on Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles will host the high-scoring Creighton Bluejays, who need some late-season magic to even hope to play in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Greg McDermott is hoping the trip to Milwaukee is a big steppingstone.

"If we have ambitions of trying to play in the postseason, short of winning the Big East Tournament, we've got to go get a win at a place like Marquette against a quality team," McDermott said this week.

"We've fallen short on some opportunities. ... I hope we can put ourselves in a position to try and do it again."

The Bluejays' last three road losses in the conference have been to Villanova in overtime, by five points to Seton Hall and to Xavier in overtime.

It's no secret how Creighton (15-13, 6-9), which is coming off back-to-back wins and has enjoyed a week off since beating Georgetown on Feb. 23, finds success.

At midweek, the Bluejays were 16th in the nation in field goal percentage (48.7), fourth in 3-point shooting (40.1 percent), and 41st in points per game (79.5).

Guard Ty-Shon Alexander leads Creighton at 16.4 points per game, and forward Martin Krampelj is averaging 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. Guards Marcus Zegarowski and Mitch Ballock are averaging about 10 points each and are shooting 46.2 percent and 40.6 percent, respectively, from 3-point range.

Creighton's struggles have come defensively, allowing 74.7 points per game and 45.8 percent shooting.

Marquette is hardly lacking for offense.

Led by guard Markus Howard (25.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game), the Golden Eagles are high up the national offensive charts, averaging 78.3 points a game, hitting 46.8 percent of their field goal attempts and 40.0 percent of their treys.

But while the Eagles can score, they can also rattle their opponents' offensive rhythm, allowing only 68.6 points per game, and holding teams to 40.2 percent shooting overall and 32.2 percent from behind the arc.

The linchpin of the defense might well be Theo John, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound sophomore. His quiet, tranquil demeanor off the court is matched only by his intensity on it.

"Theo is more of a quiet soul off the court ... almost too chill," teammate Sacar Anim told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

When the game starts, however, Anim said John "turns into a monster. I told him, 'You got to calm down a little bit.' He's out there screaming after he dunks."

Said Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski, "Theo is a young man that says 'please,' 'thank you.' He waits in line. He raises his hand when he needs to ask a question. When you cross the lines (to the court), it's laws of the jungle. You don't do those things."

John leads the Big East in blocked shots with 64 -- 21 more than Xavier's Zach Hankins.

McDermott referred to him as "the best rim protector in our league, and while some of our guys have gotten better at that, we still don't have that second line of defense at the rim like they do in Theo John."

--Field Level Media