No. 10 LSU goes for 2 and beats No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in OT

Nick Bromberg
LSU is in the driver’s seat in the SEC West.

The No. 10 Tigers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in overtime after Jayden Daniels hit freshman tight end Mason Taylor on a game-winning two-point conversion.

Alabama scored first in overtime on a short Roydell Williams TD run. LSU then scored on its first play of overtime on a 25-yard TD run by Daniels. After a timeout by LSU to find its best two-point play, Daniels rolled to his right and found Taylor just inside the pylon.

“It just felt like the right time,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said of going for two.

