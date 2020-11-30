No. 10 Hoosiers lose starting QB with season-ending injury

MICHAEL MAROT (AP Sports Writer)
·1 min read
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Coach Tom Allen made the announcement Monday.

The junior was injured during the third quarter of Saturday's victory over Maryland.

Jack Tuttle, a redshirt sophomore who started his career at Utah, will replace Penix.

It's the third consecutive season Penix has had a season-ending injury. His freshman season also ended with a torn ACL in the same knee and Allen confirmed this injury was to the same knee.

The 10th-ranked Hoosiers visit No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.

---

