No. 10 Gorillas put on a hitting clinic in their sweep over rival Missouri Southern

PITTSBURG, Ks. — It was a rival day at Pittsburg State as the number 10th ranked Gorillas hosted Missouri Southern in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

The Gorillas swept Southern with an 8-1 win and a 12-4 run-rule win in five innings. Pitt State improved to 38-4 on the season and 12-2 in conference play. While MSSU dropped to 29-12 on the season and 9-5 in the MIAA.

Game one:

The Gorillas didn’t waste any time as they jumped out with a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning. Once Pitt State took the lead they never looked back. They were up 8-0 within the first three innings and rolled to an 8-1 win.

Southern Taylor Nuckolls finished the game going 1-for-3 with one RBI which was a solo home run.

Hannah Burnett went 2-of-4 with three runs, and three RBIs and knocked her fifth home run of the season. Kadyn Trochim finished the game going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored, she also hit her first home run of the season. There was no question that the hit was a goner in the third inning. Freshman Ava Laurent earned her 13th win of the season pitching all seven innings in the circle while she struck out eight batters.

Game two:

Southern got on the board first but Pitt State responded with a three-run inning in the bottom of the first. The Gorillas scored in each of the five innings which propelled them to a 12-4 run-run victory.

Kylee Jacks finished 2-for-3 two runs scored and one RBI that resulted in a solo home run, her first of the season. Abby DeSanto went 2-for-2 with one RBI which came from a solo home run. Adrianna Young finished the game going 1-for-2 with one run scored.

Trochim went 2-for-2 at bat for five RBIs and two runs scored. She hit her second home run of the day and of the season. Paxtyn Hayes finished going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Hayes hit her 10th home run of the season. Gabby Schultz went 2-for-3 with two RBIs along with her first home run of the season. In the circle, Kiana Pogroszewski picked up her 12th win of the season. While pitching a five-inning game, had five strikeouts and issued one walk.

Up next, Southern will travel to Emporia State on Friday, April 12th for a doubleheader against Emporia State at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Then, hit the road to face Washburn in another doubleheader on Saturday, April 13th at noon and 2 p.m.

The Gorillas will also be on the road but will take on Washburn in a doubleheader on April 12th at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Followed by another double header against Emporia State at Emporia on April 13th at noon and 2 p.m.

