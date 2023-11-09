No 10 did not sign off final version of Braverman's article accusing police of bias

Suella Braverman leaving her home on Thursday morning - Jeremy Selwyn

No 10 did not sign off the final version of Suella Braverman’s article accusing the police of being biased, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Home Secretary and her team defied No 10 by ignoring some of their requested edits to her article.

Four sources have confirmed to this newspaper that some changes demanded by Downing Street in the Home Secretary’s article in The Times, in which she accused the police of “playing favourites” with Left-wing protesters, were not incorporated in the final version.

The approach is at odds with the usual process for how Cabinet ministers get approval for newspaper articles, with No 10 normally getting final sign-off.

It means, in effect, that Ms Braverman and her team ignored specific requests from the Prime Minister’s team about the exact wording of her article on pro-Palestine marches.

Neither No 10 nor the Home Office denied the claim. Instead a source close to the Home Secretary said: “We don’t comment on internal processes.”

The approach has echoes of when Boris Johnson wrote articles about Brexit, which were not signed off by Theresa May’s team when he was foreign secretary. He eventually quit the Cabinet.

‘Perception that senior officers play favourites’

Ms Braverman wrote in The Times on Wednesday about her concerns over the pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day on Saturday and the police refusing to ban it.

Commenting on how such marches should be policed, she said: “The answer must be: evenhandedly. Unfortunately, there is a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters.

“During Covid, why was it that lockdown objectors were given no quarter by public order police yet Black Lives Matters demonstrators were enabled, allowed to break rules and even greeted with officers taking the knee?”

The remarks triggered a backlash from opposition MPs, former police chiefs and some Tory MPs on Thursday morning.

Critics have accused Ms Braverman of undermining the operational independence of the police - an accusation her allies have rejected.

Usually, when a Cabinet minister writes for a newspaper, the article is run past Downing Street, which sometimes request changes before it is signed off.

‘Disgrace’

In this occasion, The Telegraph understands that the article was shared with No 10, which provided edits. However, some of these were never incorporated in the final version.

It is understood that Ms Braverman’s comment comparing the pro-Palestine protest to Ulster marches in Northern Ireland was one requested edit.

The Home Secretary wrote: “Here we reach the heart of the matter. I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza. They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups - particularly Islamists - of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland.

“Also disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster are the reports that some of Saturday’s march group organisers have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas.”

A source familiar with thinking in No 10 said it was a “disgrace” that some changes had not been incorporated.

There are few known recent instances of a senior Cabinet minister rejecting edits requested by Downing Street.

A few hours before Ms Braverman’s article was published, Mr Sunak had appeared to try to calm the stand-off with the Metropolitan Police, after it declined to request Saturday’s march be banned.

A statement released by the Prime Minister on Wednesday evening noted “the right to peacefully protest”, while also criticising the pro-Palestine march on Saturday as offensive to the memory of the war dead.

It is unclear what, if any, action will be taken by No 10 over Ms Braverman and her team’s actions.