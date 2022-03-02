No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

  • Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) blocks a shot by Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots against Purdue's Caleb Furst (3) and Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath (0) and Ben Carlson, second from right, reach for a rebound against Purdue's Caleb Furst (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's Johnny Davis fouls Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) and Purdue's Mason Gillis (0) and Zach Edey, right, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Purdue's Mason Gillis (0) dunks past Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, left, shoots against Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic, front, and Zach Edey, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is guarded by Purdue's Eric Hunter, behind, and Mason Gillis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic (55) shoots against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) shoots against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue on Saturday that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

After Wisconsin's Brad Davison missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, Purdue's Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining. The Badgers worked the ball to Hepburn, who calmly fired the winning shot from in front of Wisconsin's bench.

Hepburn celebrated by running toward the student section on the opposite end of the floor with his arms outstretched. The freshman guard finished the night with a career-high 17 points.

As Purdue tried to set up a desperation 3-point attempt, Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl intercepted Trevion Williams' inbounds pass. Wahl threw the ball aloft as the horn sounded and Wisconsin's students stormed the court.

Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) has won five straight and now has at least a share of its 20th Big Ten regular-season title. A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015, when they went on to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game.

The Badgers also completed first regular-season sweep of the Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6) since 2014, as the Badgers won 74-69 at Purdue on Jan. 3.

Wahl scored 16 points for Wisconsin, and Johnny Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds. Davis had collected 37 points and 14 rebounds in Wisconsin's victory at Purdue.

Ivey scored 22, Zach Edey had 17 and Stefan Stefanovic added 11 for Purdue, which lost its second straight. Ivey and Edey combined to score Purdue's last 28 points.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Ivey and Edey were spectacular down the stretch, but they didn't get enough help. Purdue also went just 11 of 20 on free-throw attempts, with Ivey going 3 of 9.

Wisconsin: Hepburn is only a freshman, but he showed Tuesday he has the savvy to lead the Badgers on a deep postseason run.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

If Wisconsin follows up this win with a victory over Nebraska, the Badgers should move up a few spots and could even crack the top five. Purdue is at risk of falling out of the top 10 for the first time this season. The Boilermakers have been in the top 10 for 17 straight weeks, the longest streak in program history.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Indiana on Saturday

Wisconsin: Hosts Nebraska on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

