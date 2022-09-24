No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 20 Texas A&M: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The Arkansas Razorbacks are heading to the Lone Star State to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, but the Southeastern Conference West Division rivals won't be playing at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Instead, the No. 20 Aggies (2-1) will travel 200 miles to Arlington, Texas on Saturday to play the No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0) at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. (Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones was co-captain of Arkansas' 1964 national title team.)

The Razorbacks are looking to start their season 4-0 following a 38-27 win over Missouri State last week, where quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 385 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Raheim Sanders ran for 167 yards, his third consecutive 100+-yard rushing game.

Texas A&M bounced back last week with a 17-9 win over then No. 13 Miami (Florida) following its upset loss to Appalachian State at home in Week 2. Quarterback Max Johnson made his first start of the season with the Aggies, and he threw for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson carries the ball against Texas A&M during their 2021 game at AT&T Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game:

What time does Arkansas at Texas A&M start?

Arkansas and Texas A&M kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.

What TV channel is Arkansas at Texas A&M on?

The game will be aired nationally on ESPN.

How can I watch Arkansas at Texas A&M online via live stream?

Fans can stream the game on the ESPN app, Watch ESPN (ESPN3) or on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Arkansas at Texas A&M?

Texas A&M is a 2½-point favorite, and the over/under is 49.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

