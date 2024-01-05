Advertisement

No. 10 Arizona takes lopsided victory over Colorado to remain unbeaten in Tucson

Pac-12 Network

No. 10 Arizona men's basketball beat Colorado by a final score of 97-50 on Thursday, Jan. 4 in Tucson. Pelle Larsson scored a game-high 18 and added seven rebounds as the Wildcats improved to a perfect 7-0 at home with the victory.