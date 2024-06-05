No. 1 women’s basketball recruit in 2025 class sets visit with LSU

The LSU women’s basketball team has been acquiring talent in droves since Louisiana native Kim Mulkey arrived as head coach three years ago, and it could be in line to land the best prospect in the 2025 class.

Five-star 5-foot-9 Monterey (Lubbock, Tex.) prospect Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, will be in town for an unofficial visit on Wednesday, according to a report from On3’s Talia Goodman.

Chavez recently trimmed her list of contenders down to 10 schools, featuring South Carolina, LSU, Texas, USC, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA, Tennessee and Arizona. LSU will hope this week’s trip helps it stand out from the pack.

The Tigers already hold a commitment from a five-star guard in Bella Hines, who committed in April. They’re hoping to add another elite prospect.

