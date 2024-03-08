No. 1 wide receiver in 2026 class schedules visit to Oregon this spring

The Oregon Ducks have had a lot of success recruiting at Mater Dei High School down in California over the past couple of years, landing players like Aydin Breland, Jack Ressler, and Lipe Moala. Dan Lanning and his staff hope that success continues, with one of the best players in the 2026 class visiting Eugene from Mater Dei later this spring.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that 5-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., a verbal commit to Ohio State, will take a visit to Oregon on April 20th, a week before the Ducks’ annual spring game. Henry is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class, and the No. 1 wide receiver.

Henry stands at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, and has been committed to Ohio State since July of 2023. The Ducks didn’t officially extend an offer to Henry until January of this year, so we will see how things might change with them ramping up their recruitment of the elite pass-catcher.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire