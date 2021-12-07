A new No. 1 in this week’s FBS re-ranking, LSU holds firm

We have a new FBS re-ranking following championship Saturday.

In this week’s edition from Paul Myerberg, the Alabama Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot after running past the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears round out the top five after Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan, and Georgia.

LSU stayed firm at No. 49 in the rankings. They were off but the storylines continued as they hired a new head coach in Brian Kelly. Thus far we know that Brian Polian of Notre Dame and Frank Wilson of McNeese are now on staff. The roles remain to be seen but Wilson returns to his old post as associate head coach.

Full SEC Rankings:

No. 1: Alabama

No. 4: Georgia

No. 7: Ole Miss

No. 23: Kentucky

No. 27: Arkansas

No. 31: Texas A&M

No. 37: Tennessee

No. 42: Mississippi State

No. 49: LSU

No. 51: Auburn

No. 58: Missouri

No. 63: South Carolina

No. 65: Florida

No. 116: Vanderbilt

The Tigers’ Texas Bowl opponents, the Kansas State Wildcats come in at No. 48.

