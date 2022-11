The Recount

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, speaking on his podcast ‘The Verdict’, said that despite having amassed a significant war chest, former president Donald Trump is not spending that money to support candidates on ballots across the country who are in line with him on issues, and in many cases openly pro-Trump. “Trump’s got $100 million, and he’s spending almost none of it to support these candidates," said Cruz. CRUZ: I wish Trump was spending some of his money.