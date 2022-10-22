No. 1 Washington avoids first loss with late goal at Oregon State
Pac-12 Networks' Ann Schatz recaps No. 1 Washington and Oregon State men's soccer 1-1 tie on Friday, October 21 in Corvallis. The Huskies move to 12-0-2 overall and 4-0-1 in Pac-12 play, while the Beavers mark at 5-3-4 overall and 1-1-3 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.