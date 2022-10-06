No. 1 vs No. 2 high school football showdown: St. John Bosco vs Mater Dei

The biggest high school football game of the year, and maybe the biggest in regular season history, is set: No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) hosts No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) on Oct. 7 at the Santa Ana Bowl.

Last week, the Bosco Braves improved their record to 6-0 with a 49-3 win over rival Servite (Anaheim). The Mater Dei Monarchs, also now 6-0, won a tough Trinity League matchup 21-13 against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano).

The two teams have a combined 70 players that are rated as a two-star recruit or higher by 247Sports, or who have landed at least one FBS offer. St. John Bosco has 38 while the Monarchs have 32.

This has become the biggest and best rivalry in high school football since 2016. The two schools have combined to produce over 150 players who have played at the FBS or FCS level over the last seven years.

Mater Dei has won seven of the last 10 meetings, including two in a row. The last time these two played as the top two teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 was in 2019. Current Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei led Bosco to a 39-34 comeback win in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game. St. John Bosco trailed 28-5 late in the first half but Uiagalelei led the way back, throwing for 446 yards and five touchdowns.

The past two years, the Trojans picked up a few top Mater Dei recruits: four-star Raleek Brown, five-star Domani Jackson, four-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, four-star C.J. Williams, and four-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson.

