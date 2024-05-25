No. 1 Vols defeat Mississippi State

No. 1 seed Tennessee (48-11) defeated No. 5 seed Mississippi State (38-21), 6-5, on Friday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Friday’s contest was an elimination game.

Drew Beam started for Tennessee and pitched 4.2 innings. He recorded four strikeouts, while allowing two hits, two walks and five earned runs. Beam totaled 84 pitches, including 50 strikes, against 21 batters.

Tennessee totaled 10 hits in the contest, including a home run by Blake Burke in the eighth inning.

Burke led the Vols in hits with three. Reese Chapman, Dean Curley and Hunter Ensley recorded two hits each for Tennessee.

13,335 were in attendance.

READ: One interesting fact about every 2024 Tennessee baseball player

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire