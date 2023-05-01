No. 1 Utah safety includes Tennessee in top-six schools

Three-star safety Davis Andrews announced his top-six schools.

Tennessee, Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA, BYU and Utah are Andrews’ top-six schools.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety is from American Fork High School in American Fork, Utah.

Davis is the No. 690 overall prospect and No. 72 safety in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 safety and No. 6 player in Utah, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

He was named a 6A All-State honorable mention last season. As a sophomore in 2021, Davis finished the season with 38 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Davis unofficially visited Tennessee for the 2023 Orange & White Game on April 15.

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Top 6… Beyond grateful for the relationships I have made during this process @cavemanfootball @AlphaRecruits15 pic.twitter.com/ybGHjDTDh5 — Davis Andrews (@davis_andrews5) April 28, 2023

More Recruiting!

No. 1 Alabama prospect includes Vols in top-eight schools No. 1 cornerback in Arizona discusses Vols' offer, upcoming visit No. 1 Indiana athlete includes Tennessee football in top-10 schools 2024 wide receiver Braylon Burnside recaps Tennessee visit Vols a finalist for No. 1 North Carolina edge rusher, sets commitment date

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire