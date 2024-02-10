No. 1 UConn men’s basketball rolls past Georgetown on the road, 89-64, for 12th consecutive win

WASHINGTON, D.C. – No clutch shots were needed on Saturday as the top-ranked UConn men’s basketball team flexed its muscles in a dominant 89-64 road win over Georgetown.

Alex Karaban, who made a pair of late 3s to lift the Huskies ahead of the Hoyas last year in D.C., led the team with 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field and 4 of 7 from deep in his second game back from the ankle sprain he suffered against Providence.

UConn, winning its 12th consecutive game, improves to 22-2 on the year and 12-1 in Big East play.

Stephon Castle rebounded from an underwhelming five-point performance in UConn’s last outing against Butler with a number of explosive plays – some that counted and a few that didn’t. The clear frontrunner in the Big East’s Freshman of the Year race finished with 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting to finish as one of four Huskies in double-figure scoring. Cam Spencer joined the club with his second 3-pointer in the last seven minutes of the game, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Donovan Clingan, who was injured when UConn beat Georgetown in January, didn’t have the best scoring performance (four points) but set a career-high with six assists. The 7-foot-2 sophomore also had five rebounds and four blocks. Tristen Newton only scored six points but had six rebounds and nine assists.

Clingan showed off his passing ability early on with three assists in the first five minutes, two on backdoor cuts from Karaban that resulted in easy finishes at the rim. Consistently getting open lanes to the basket, Karaban scored 12 of UConn’s first 19 points while Georgetown missed eight of its first 11 shots from the field, two of which were blocked by Clingan.

Karaban made his second 3-pointer of the game and Castle threw down a dunk to put the Huskies ahead, 30-12, with nine minutes to go in the first half.

Samson Johnson put on a dunking exhibition, throwing one down off an inbound alley-oop pass and another after Castle made his first 3-pointer of the game to extend UConn’s lead to 20. The first-half lead grew to as many as 26 points as the Huskies shot 19 of 30 from the field (63.3%) and 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

Johnson had 10 points without missing a shot in the game.

Tying its highest-scoring first half of the season (Stonehill Nov. 11) UConn went into the break with a 52-28 lead over the Hoyas, who shot just 11 of 31 (35.5%) from the field and 4 of 11, including a few airballs, from 3.

Dontrez Styles provided more than half of the Hoyas’ offense with 17 points at the break. He finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

UConn’s lead stayed between 20-25 points for much of the second half as the Hoyas improved their efficiency on both ends. Castle showed off his creativity at the rim for a pair of layups to keep the lead at 25 points around the seven-minute mark.

Fairfield transfer Supreme Cook, who dominated the Huskies on the offensive glass when they played in Hartford, scored 12 points with eight rebounds for the game. He made two consecutive trips to the foul line in the final six minutes, but 3-pointers from Spencer, Solo Ball and Karaban built the Huskies lead up to 27 points, 78-51, anyway.

UConn visits last-place DePaul on Wednesday at 9 p.m. before beginning the toughest part of its schedule to close the year, starting with reigning Big East dual-champs Marquette at the XL Center Feb. 17.