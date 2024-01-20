No. 1 UConn heads to Philadelphia for Big East showdown with Villanova

Jan. 19—Dan Hurley will walk into the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday as the head coach of the defending national champions and No. 1 team in the nation.

The program is a far better place than four years ago when Hurley made some memorable comments during his postgame press conference following a tough loss against Villanova.

Hurley said then: "You better get us now because it's coming."

UConn has definitely arrived while Villanova has taken a small step back but remains a strong Big East program under second-year coach Kyle Neptune. The two teams meet at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Since his comments on Jan. 18, 2020, Hurley has elevated the program back into the national spotlight.

"I was extremely confident walking out of there that day," Hurley recalled on Friday. "Not so much at MSG a year earlier versus 'Nova where they smoked us in the second half before we knew what hit us.

"I saw the gap closing between where we were and where we were that day versus the elite program in college. Jay Wright's Wildcats were the top 'Cats in all of college. They were the barometer. The way we played that day, being in it to the end and knowing our culture was going to keep improving and the talent level was going to keep increasing, it felt like we were on a great track that day.

"It was a gut-wrenching loss, but I knew it was coming."

UConn has had the upper hand in the series in recent years, winning three of the last four meetings. They swept the regular season series last year for the first time since 2001-02.

The game will pit two teams that have won a combined three national championships in the last seven full seasons — UConn in 2023, Villanova in 2016 and 2018.

The top-ranked Huskies (16-2, 6-1) and the Wildcats (11-6, 4-2) are both in contention for the Big East regular season title, with the former sitting in a tie for first place with Seton Hall and the latter in third place.

They're similar teams this year in that both rely on balanced attacks.

UConn has four players averaging in double figures for points and a fifth — freshman Stephon Castle — at 9.7 points per game.

Redshirt senior Eric Dixon, an All-Big East first team candidate, leads the Wildcats at 15.3 points per game. Four others score in the range of 8.5 and 11.9 points.

"They've got great balance as well," Hurley said. "They have a plethora of talent. Going into the year, we knew that we would have four guys between 13 and 16, or 14 and 15 with Tristen (Newton), Cam (Spencer), Donovan (Clingan) and Alex (Karaban). And then we knew Steph would be around double-figure scoring.

"So we knew we were going to have a very unique offensive team. That's why I think all the things that we talked about in the preseason were leadership and depth and toughness, because we knew we were going to be a really good offensive team this year."

UConn is first in the Big East in many offensive categories in overall games, including scoring offense at 81.9 points per game and field goal percentage at .498.

The Huskies are answering Hurley's preseason questions about leadership, depth and toughness. They've shown positive signs in all three areas, especially during their six-game winning streak.

They received a significant boost Wednesday with the return of sophomore center Donovan Clingan, who played his first game in almost a month after sitting out with a foot injury. He had six points, five rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes off the bench in an impressive win over No. 18 Creighton in Storrs.

While Clingan will still be on a minutes restriction against Villanova, Hurley plans on extending the sophomore's playing time.

"He came out feeling really great," Hurley said. "Really light, really great."

That's a good thing for UConn with Dixon, a powerful 6-foot-8, 255-pound forward, to contend with. He's had some good games against UConn during his career.

"He's one of the best players in the league," Hurley said. "He's a unique offensive player. A third of his shot attempts are coming from 3. He's the focal point of what they do."

UConn will have the center duo of Clingan and junior Samson Johnson to take turns battling Dixon.

Johnson has benefited from Clingan's return to the rotation.

"You saw him be better already (against Creighton) just knowing he's got Donovan with him there," Hurley said. "He's not playing as tentatively. ... With Donovan back, it's really good for everybody, but quietly it may be the best for Samson almost out of everybody. He can get back to flying around and doing the Slamson thing."

No. 1 UCONN at VILLANOVA

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Tip time: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Records: UConn 16-2, 6-1; Villanova 11-6, 4-2

Last game: UConn beat No. 18 Creighton, 62-48, Wednesday; Villanova lost at Marquette, 87-74, Monday

Series: UConn trails, 39-34, sweeping last season's meetings, 74-66 at home and 71-59 on the road

Probable starters: UConn, 6-5 graduate guard Tristen Newton (14.9 pts, 6.6 rebs, 6.1 assists), 6-4 graduate guard Cam Spencer (15.5 pts, 4.3 rebs), 6-6 fr. guard Stephon Castle (9.7 pts, 5 rebs), 6-8 r-so. forward Alex Karaban (15.3 pts, 5.8 rebs), 6-10 jr. center Samson Johnson (6.2 pts, 3.5 rebs)

Villanova, 6-5 sr. guard TJ Bamba (9.3 pts, 3.9 rebs), 6-2 so. guard Mark Armstrong (8.5 pts), 6-5 grad guard Justin Moore (11.9 pts, 3.1 rebs), 6-7 grad forward Tyler Burton (8.7 pts, 7.8 rebs), Eric Dixon (15.3 pts, 6.4 rebs)

Noteworthy: UConn is off to its best league start since 2008-09 when it opened 13-1 and finished 15-3 in the Big East. ... Villanova's Big East wins over DePaul (twice), Xavier and Creighton, losses to Marquette and St. John's. ... This is the second time in program history that UConn has played Villanova as the No. 1 ranked team. On Feb. 13, 2006, the No. 4 Wildcats beat the top-ranked Huskies, 69-64, in Philadelphia. ... Top reserve: 6-4 so. guard Brendan Hausen (6.5 pts). He's averaging 14 pts in the last two games. ... Assistant coach Dwayne Anderson II played for Jere Quinn at St. Thomas More in Oakdale. ... Leading the nation in free throw shooting percentage the last two seasons, Villanova is No. 1 again so far at .818. ... Jr. guard Jordan Longino (8.7 pts) has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle. ... Villanova coach Kyle Neptune is in 2nd year. Went 17-17 and played in the NIT in his first season. ... Hot: UConn leads the league in FG percentage (.498) and field goal percentage defense (.396). Cold: Solo Ball is shooting 23.5% from the field, 27.3% from 3 in Big East play. ... Karaban (108) and Spencer (106) have scored almost the same amount of points in Big East play. ... Spencer 6th in the country in 3-pt FG% at 46.8. ... UConn is 2-2 away from home, Villanova 6-2 at home, 1-1 at Wells Fargo Center . ... Up next: UConn hosts Xavier at noon on Sunday, Jan. 28

— Gavin Keefe