No. 1 Texas takes opener over Iowa State, wins 11th consecutive game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas softball notched its 40th win of the season Friday 5-2 over Iowa State at McCombs Field.

Katie Stewart went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs while starting pitcher Teagan Kavan threw six strong innings with eight strikeouts.

Stewart hit a 2-run homer in the fourth inning and followed it with an RBI single in the fifth. Mia Scott hit a solo home run in the third inning to get the Longhorns on the board and Viviana Martinez smacked an RBI double in the fifth.

It’s the 11th consecutive win for the Longhorns (40-6, 18-4 Big 12) and a school-record 18th conference victory. The teams continue their series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

