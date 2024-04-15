No. 1 Texas sweeps another Big 12 series, takes out No. 24 Baylor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Top-ranked Texas softball made it six consecutive wins with a 9-5 victory over No. 24 Baylor at McCombs Field to complete a series sweep.

On Friday in Waco, the Longhorns run-ruled the Bears in six innings 14-1 and picked up a Saturday win in Austin 9-6.

On Sunday, sophomore catcher Reese Atwood belted her 13th home run of the year in the fourth to cap a 3-for-3 game at the plate. She hit a double and drove in four runs, giving her 61 RBIs on the year and bringing her within five of the program’s single-season record. She smacked a 2-run double in the first inning to give the Longhorns an early lead.

Without the hitters getting on base ahead of Atwood, she wouldn’t have the chance to drive in multiple runs. Texas’ first three hitters in the lineup — Ashton Maloney, Mia Scott and Viviana Martinez — combined to go 6 for 9 and consistently set the table for Atwood to bring them home. Maloney and Scott each scored three times.

“Reese Atwood was the big difference today with four RBI and a home run,” Longhorns head coach Mike White said. “The top part of the order is doing a good job right now of setting the tone for those behind them by getting on base.”

Maloney went 4 for 4 with a double and Scott hit a 2-run double in the second inning.

With Texas starting pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez lasting just two innings, Mac Morgan earned the win in relief with 4 2/3 innings pitched. She allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Gutierrez surrendered three runs on six hits before Morgan took over. Freshman Teagan Kavan got the final out of the game to record her third save of the season.

“I thought Mac did a great job out there today,” White said. “Obviously, it wasn’t Citlaly’s (Gutierrez) week, but everyone goes through patches where they aren’t perfect and it’s all about what you learn from it.”

Texas (35-6, 14-4 Big 12) is a game behind Oklahoma for first place in the Big 12 Conference. The Longhorns don’t play any midweek games before heading to Lawrence, Kansas, to take on the Jayhawks starting Friday.

