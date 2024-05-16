No. 1 Texas softball set to start NCAA Tournament Friday

The No. 1 overall seed Texas Longhorns softball team opens up NCAA Tournament play in the Austin regional against Siena Friday.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT at Red & Charline McCombs Field. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

The Longhorns highest seed before earning the No. 1 national seed was No. 3 in 2011.

One of the leaders for Texas is Reese Atwood, who was named one of 10 finalists for the 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Wednesday. She boasts a .909 slugging percentage and has 86 RBI on the season. Atwood was named Big 12 player of the year May 8.

The winner of the Texas-Siena contest will play the winner of the matchup between St. Francis (Pa.) and Northwestern in game three of the regional bracket Saturday at noon CT. The losers of each contest will play in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire