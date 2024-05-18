No. 1 Texas softball powers past Northwestern, improves to 2-0 in NCAA Tournament

Top-seeded Texas matched its efficiency with plenty of explosiveness while blasting Northwestern 14-2 Saturday at McCombs Field and cruising into the final day of the NCAA Tournament’s Austin Regional with a 2-0 record.

A day after leaving a dozen on the bags in a 5-0 win over Siena, Texas (49-7) didn’t strand a single runner while racking up a dozen hits against the Wildcats, including four home runs. That helped ease some frustrations for a UT squad still miffed about squandering its opportunities at the plate Friday.

Second baseman Alyssa Washington had one of four home runs for the Longhorns as they beat Northwestern 14-2 Saturday at McCombs Field. Texas needs one more win to secure a spot in next week's NCAA super regionals.

“After the game yesterday, we had a pretty tough talk about our performance and how we have higher standards for this program,” second baseman Alyssa Washington said. “And yesterday, we just didn’t play to those. So there was just some self-reflection (that) prompted us come back and make a change today.”

Washington, a senior team captain, led the way. She went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs, three RBIs and the first of Texas’ home runs. Designated player Joley Mitchell, center fielder Kayden Henry and third baseman Mia Scott also had homers.

Texas coach Mike White said his team played with a renewed sense of urgency, which will bode well as the competition stiffens with each round of the tournament.

“You can't afford to come in here and think you're going to just turn up and win,” he said. “It just doesn't happen that way. These teams are coming here for a reason; they want to win. I think we got ahead of ourselves (on Friday), and we started looking ahead. We didn't play with the same high energy that we had all year. It's just getting them to know that, ‘Hey, this could be our last weekend to play for the season.’ So I liked the energy we had today.”

Citlaly Gutierrez earned the win in the circle after scattering four hits across four innings; the game was shortened to five innings because of the run rule. White said he hoped his players would “find some air conditioning and relax a bit” while they wait to find out Sunday’s opponent.

Saint Francis and Siena faced off in Saturday’s second game, with the winner taking on Northwestern in the third and final game Saturday. Whoever wins that third game will face Texas at noon Sunday, and that team would need to beat UT twice to advance to next week’s super regionals.

