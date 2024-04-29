No. 1 Texas softball earns three-game sweep of Iowa State

No. 1 Texas softball swept Iowa State over a weekend series in Austin to extend its winning streak to 13 games.

In Friday’s 5-2 victory, Texas’ Teagan Kavan earned her 14th victory of the season, striking out eight ISU batters in six innings pitched. Katie Stewart went 3-for-3 with three RBI, including a two-run home run to give the Longhorns a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

The Longhorns won Saturday’s contests 8-0 and 9-1 in five innings. In the 8-0 win, Reese Atwood hit a two-run home run while Mia Scott added two RBIs. Citlaly Gutierrez earned her ninth win of the season, allowing just two hits in the win.

In the last matchup of the weekend, Stewart brought home three more RBIs as the Longhorns built a quick 7-0 lead after the second inning on their way to the 9-1 win. Mac Morgan gave up one run on seven hits in the five-inning complete game.

With Oklahoma (45-4, 21-3 Big 12) registering a road sweep of UCF over the weekend, the Longhorns (42-6, 20-4 Big 12) still sit a game back heading into the regular season’s final week. The Longhorns look to have the easier matchup at Texas Tech (28-17, 8-13 Big 12), while the Sooners take on Oklahoma State (42-8, 19-5) in Norman.

